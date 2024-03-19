×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 11:45 IST

APSC CCE Prelims Answer Key 2024 Released, Here's Direct Link to Check

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released answer key of the Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination (APSC Prelims 2023). Here's direcgt link.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
omr sheet
OMR sheet | Image:Representative Image
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

APSC Prelims Answer Key 2023: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) successfully conducted the Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination (APSC Prelims 2023) on Tuesday, and promptly released the provisional answer key thereafter. Candidates can now access the keys to General Studies Paper 1 and General Studies Paper 2 on the official website at apsc.nic.in to verify the correct answers to the questions asked in the examination.

In addition, the commission has invited candidates to raise objections, if any, to the preliminary answer keys, providing supporting documents or papers through the claim link available on its official website. The deadline for raising objections is March 23.

Advertisement

The commission emphasized that claims for correction of the Answer Key must be supported by specific documents, and reference to any website or unspecified documents will not be entertained. Furthermore, the commission clarified that no petitions through email or hard copy regarding claims and objections against the answer key will be considered.

The APSC CCE Prelims test was conducted in two shifts, with the GS Paper 1 examination held from 10 am to 12 pm, followed by the Paper 2 examination from 2 pm to 4 pm. Each paper carries 200 marks.

Advertisement

Through the Combined Competitive Examination, 2023, the commission aims to fill 235 vacancies across various state government departments. The selection process will proceed to the next stages, which include the Main written examination and the Interview (Personality Test) round.

The Mains examination is tentatively scheduled for June or July, with the exact date to be announced later.

Advertisement

For candidates' convenience, direct links to check the APSC CCE Prelims answer key 2023, as well as the answer key notification and objection window, have been provided on the official website.

How to check APSC CCE Prelims Answer Key

To check the APSC Prelims answer key 2023, candidates are advised to follow these steps:

  1. Visit the official website, apsc.nic.in.
  2. Open the links for GS Paper 1 and Paper 2 answer keys for the CCE Prelims 2023.
  3. Download the PDFs and verify the answers.
  4. If required, open the objection tab to submit feedback along with supporting documents.

Direct Links

GS Paper 1, GS Paper 2

Advertisement

APSC Prelims answer key notification

Objection window

Advertisement

Published March 19th, 2024 at 11:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Aaron Taylor

Who Is Aaron Taylor?

a few seconds ago
PMK Founder S Ramadoss and his son and Rajya Sabha Member Anbumani Ramadoss with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PMK Joins NDA Fold

a few seconds ago
BREAKING

सीता सोरेन का इस्तीफा

2 minutes ago
Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, US President Joe Biden and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida

Trilateral Summit in US

3 minutes ago
Google's Nowruz Doodle

Google Doodle for Nowruz

3 minutes ago
Lionel Messi looks on as he represents Argentina in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Messi out of friendlies

4 minutes ago
HD Kumaraswamy

Cracks in BJP-JDS Allianc

4 minutes ago
Sita Soren

Sita Soren Resigns

8 minutes ago
gangrape of a minor student

Student Arrested for Rape

9 minutes ago
Shaheen Afridi questions PCB's decision

PCB selection committee

9 minutes ago
Bengaluru Police Seize Explosives Near Chikkanayakanahalli Days After Rameswaram Cafe Bomb Blast

Explosives Seized

10 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

SC to Hear Pleas

12 minutes ago
Hajipur Chirag Paswan, Pashupati Paras

Paras Likely To Resign

12 minutes ago
Ranji Trophy

Jaydev Unadkat to return

12 minutes ago
HanuMan

Jai HanuMan Delayed?

12 minutes ago
Manish Sisodia

India News LIVE

14 minutes ago
omr sheet

APSC Prelims answer key

15 minutes ago
TCS

TCS shares

15 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Inside Pankaj Tripathi's Lavish Mumbai Residence

    Web Stories13 hours ago

  2. Beautiful Skin The Korean Way: Grooming Tips

    Web Stories13 hours ago

  3. KL Rahul gets clearance from NCA but with a twist; Is LSG in trouble?

    Sports 14 hours ago

  4. IPL 2024 Absentees: List of players who have opted out of the season

    Sports 16 hours ago

  5. 10 Dead, Several Injured as 5-Storey Building Collapsed in Kolkata

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo