Advertisement

APSC Prelims Answer Key 2023: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) successfully conducted the Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination (APSC Prelims 2023) on Tuesday, and promptly released the provisional answer key thereafter. Candidates can now access the keys to General Studies Paper 1 and General Studies Paper 2 on the official website at apsc.nic.in to verify the correct answers to the questions asked in the examination.

In addition, the commission has invited candidates to raise objections, if any, to the preliminary answer keys, providing supporting documents or papers through the claim link available on its official website. The deadline for raising objections is March 23.

Advertisement

The commission emphasized that claims for correction of the Answer Key must be supported by specific documents, and reference to any website or unspecified documents will not be entertained. Furthermore, the commission clarified that no petitions through email or hard copy regarding claims and objections against the answer key will be considered.

The APSC CCE Prelims test was conducted in two shifts, with the GS Paper 1 examination held from 10 am to 12 pm, followed by the Paper 2 examination from 2 pm to 4 pm. Each paper carries 200 marks.

Advertisement

Through the Combined Competitive Examination, 2023, the commission aims to fill 235 vacancies across various state government departments. The selection process will proceed to the next stages, which include the Main written examination and the Interview (Personality Test) round.

The Mains examination is tentatively scheduled for June or July, with the exact date to be announced later.

Advertisement

For candidates' convenience, direct links to check the APSC CCE Prelims answer key 2023, as well as the answer key notification and objection window, have been provided on the official website.

How to check APSC CCE Prelims Answer Key

To check the APSC Prelims answer key 2023, candidates are advised to follow these steps:

Visit the official website, apsc.nic.in. Open the links for GS Paper 1 and Paper 2 answer keys for the CCE Prelims 2023. Download the PDFs and verify the answers. If required, open the objection tab to submit feedback along with supporting documents.

Direct Links

GS Paper 1, GS Paper 2

Advertisement

APSC Prelims answer key notification

Objection window