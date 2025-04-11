Assam CEE Admit Card 2025 to Be Released Tomorrow at astu.ac.in, Know How to Download

Assam CEE 2025 Admit Card: Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) will release the Assam CEE 2025 admit card on April 12, 2025. Candidates appearing for the Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) 2025 can download their admit card from the official website, astu.ac.in.

Candidates can download their admit cards by logging in with their registration number and roll number. As per the schedule, the Assam CEE 2025 admit card will be available on the official website from April 12 to April 23, 2025.

Assam CEE Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit the official ASTU website at astu.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the “Assam CEE 2025 Admit Card” link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and roll number to log in.

Step 4: Once logged in, your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and check all the details carefully.

Step 6: Print a copy and keep it safe to carry on the exam day.

About Assam CEE 2025 Exam:

The Assam CEE 2025 exam is scheduled for April 27, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. It will be a three-hour test consisting of multiple-choice questions. The paper will include three subjects – Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics – with 40 questions in each section. One mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer.