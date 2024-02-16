Assam HSLC English Exam Question Paper Leaked in Dhubri, Raises Concerns Over Exam Security

Advertisement

The High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Exam 2024 faced a significant setback as the English question paper was leaked in Dhubri, amplifying concerns over the security of matriculation examinations in the region. The leaked paper, believed to have originated from Jaruar Char Public High School, surfaced just as students commenced their exams, adding to a series of controversies surrounding the examinations.

Assam HSLC English Exam Paper Leaked

The focal point of this scandal is the Banskandi Nena Mia H.S School examination center in Cachar, suspected to be the source of the leaked question paper. The involvement of Hyder Hussain Majumdar, a teacher at the examination center, has intensified the situation, prompting scrutiny of supervision and oversight mechanisms.

Despite authorities emphasizing stringent security measures for the commencement of the HSLC Exam 2024 today, the blatant leak underscores the challenges in preserving the integrity of the examination system. This incident has reignited calls for urgent reforms and heightened vigilance to address the vulnerabilities in the examination process.

