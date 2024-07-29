sb.scorecardresearch
Published 16:52 IST, July 29th 2024

Bail Plea of 'Kingpin' In JKSSB SI Exam 2022 Paper Leak Case Dismissed

A special court here on Monday rejected the bail application of the alleged 'kingpin' in 2022 JKSSB sub-inspector recruitment exam paper leak case, saying "money laundering is a serious threat not only to financial system of the country but also to the global economy at large".

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
