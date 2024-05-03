Advertisement

Viral video: In a recent social media post, the heartwarming interaction between a Bengaluru resident and an auto driver went viral. Shared by user Namrata S Rao, the post beautifully captures a genuine human connection, experienced by many as a "charming Bengaluru moment" that unfolded during a ride.

The conversation between Rao and the auto driver commenced with a common observation about the scorching weather, with the driver responding in Kannada, "Oh Kannada baratta" ("You speak Kannada too"). This simple exchange paved the way for a deeper dialogue, centering on the topic of entrance exams such as CET and NEET, particularly concerning the driver's daughter, who is currently in Class 11.

Cute #Bengaluru moment. While I started asking ‘Tumba seke alla?’, he replied ‘Oh kannada baratta’ to then discussing about CET, NEET & other entrance exam that his daughter could attempt who is now in Class 11. I asked if he discusses on these with others too. He replied… pic.twitter.com/1zkEMRdfhP — Ar. Namrata S Rao (@NamrataSRao)

Rao pointed out how the auto driver gave a thoughtful answer when asked if he talks a lot with passengers. The driver said, "No ma'am, we understand people too. I could tell you were genuine, that's why I talked. Otherwise, passengers usually just listen to music, and I focus on driving."

The post went viral, crossing over 1 lakh views and prompting discussions about the significance of authentic interactions in daily life. Many netizens commented on the post, “Bless namma auto drivers. Running trips even in 38 deg heat. Respect,” one user replied.

“Yes it is a good gesture to start a conversation with a taxi driver or auto driver if he/she is willing. Otherwise life is extremely transactional and frankly boring,” another said.

