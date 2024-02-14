Advertisement

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has raised a red flag against the proliferation of fake news and rumors surrounding the upcoming Class 10 and 12 board exams.

With the exams slated to commence from February 15, 2024, CBSE has issued a public alert to students, parents, and the public regarding the dissemination of false information that could potentially disrupt the smooth conduct of examinations.

Key Points:

Exam Schedule: CBSE Exam 2024 will witness the Class 12 exams spanning from February 15 to April 2, while the Class 10 exams are scheduled from February 15 to March 13. These dates are crucial for students, and any misinformation could lead to unnecessary anxiety and confusion among them.

Rumors of Paper Leaks and Counterfeit Sample Papers: CBSE has reported instances of rumors circulating about paper leaks and the distribution of counterfeit sample paper links. Miscreants are exploiting the vulnerability of students by circulating fake material and demanding money in exchange for access to these papers.

CBSE's Response: In response to these illegal activities, CBSE has shown its commitment to combatting the dissemination of false information and rumors. The board is actively collaborating with law enforcement authorities to identify and take stringent action against individuals involved in spreading misinformation.

Appeal to Parents: Parents play a crucial role in guiding their children during this crucial examination period. CBSE has appealed to parents to counsel their children against believing or participating in activities that could disrupt the smooth conduct of exams.

Vigilance and caution are paramount to ensure that students do not fall prey to false information circulating online or through other channels.

As students gear up for the CBSE board exams, it is imperative for them to remain vigilant and discerning in the face of fake news and rumors. By heeding the warning issued by CBSE and staying away from unverified information, students can focus on their preparations with confidence and determination.