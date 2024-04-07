Advertisement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the release of the admit cards for the Recruitment Exam of Nursing Officer (Male & Female) for Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi. Scheduled to be held on April 12, 2024, the examination will take place from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Candidates who have applied for the Nursing Officer positions are urged to download their respective admit cards from the official website: http://bhu.ntaonline.in/ using their registered Email ID and Date of Birth.

Advertisement

Direct link to download BHU Nursing Officer Admit Card

It is essential for candidates to carefully read the instructions provided in the admit card. Some key points to note include:

Advertisement

The issuance of the admit card is provisional and subject to the fulfillment of eligibility conditions.

Possession of the admit card does not guarantee eligibility, as it will be further scrutinized at subsequent stages of the recruitment process.

Any tampering with the details, photograph, signature, or thumb impression on the admit card will be considered as Unfair Means (UFM) practice and will be dealt with according to the rules.

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of their admit card in good condition for future reference.

Admit cards will not be sent by post or email.

In case of any difficulty in downloading or checking the admit card for the BHU Nursing Officer Recruitment Exam 2024, candidates can contact the helpline at 011-40759000 or email at bhu2024@nta.ac.in.

Advertisement

Candidates are encouraged to regularly visit the official websites of NTA (https://www.nta.ac.in) for the latest updates and announcements regarding the examination.

Stay tuned for further updates and best of luck to all candidates appearing for the BHU Nursing Officer Recruitment Exam 2024!