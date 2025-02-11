Bihar DElEd Dummy Admit Card 2025 Released at deledbihar.com, Direct Link Here

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) released the dummy admit cards for the Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) entrance examination 2025 today on deledbihar.com. Candidates can download the dummy admit card by logging in with their user ID and password.

There will be no opportunity to correct the final admit card, so candidates must ensure all details are accurate in their dummy admit cards by February 17, 2025. If a candidate alters their reservation category on the dummy admit card, they will need to pay the applicable fee, as stated by BSEB.

Bihar DElEd Dummy Admit Card 2025: Steps to Check

Step 1: Visit the BSEB official website at https://www.deledbihar.com/login.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for "D.El.Ed. Entrance Dummy Admit Card- 2025."

Step 3: Enter your details such as your mobile number and password.

Step 4: Review, verify, and download your Bihar DElEd Dummy Admit Card 2025.

Step 5: Make any necessary corrections before February 17, 2025; after this date, no changes will be accepted.

Direct Link to Download - Bihar DElEd Dummy Admit Card 2025

The Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) is a two-year, full-time course designed for training teachers at the primary and upper-primary levels. The Bihar D.El.Ed Entrance Test 2025 for the session 2025-27 is scheduled for February 27, 2025.