Updated February 6th, 2024 at 20:30 IST

Bihar Government Introduces Paid Internship Scheme for B. Tech Students

Isha Bhandari
The decision of a paid internship scheme for B. Tech students in Bihar were made during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. | Image:PTI/File
New Delhi: Bihar government on Monday has rolled out a paid internship scheme for students pursuing the four-year undergraduate B. Tech course in state-run engineering colleges. Under the scheme, Bihar students in their seventh semester can opt for the internship program, which offers a one-time stipend of Rs 10,000, announced a senior official. The decision of a paid internship scheme for B. Tech students in Bihar were made during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Bihar's initiative is poised to provide B. Tech students with hands-on experience and insights into real-world applications of their academic knowledge, bridging the gap between theory and practice.

"The main objective of the scheme is to give exposure to students pursuing the four-year undergraduate course in government-run engineering colleges to the working culture of the departments and its schemes,” stated S Siddharth, Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet Secretariat), addressing reporters after the meeting.

In addition to the internship scheme, the cabinet also approved a budget of Rs 6,010 crore for the construction of 2,165 new Panchayat Sarkar Bhawans across Bihar.

“Out of these, 1,082 buildings will be constructed in flood-affected areas,” Siddharth elaborated, highlighting the government's focus on addressing crucial infrastructure needs in flood-prone regions.

Published February 6th, 2024 at 20:30 IST

