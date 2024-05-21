Advertisement

The Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) scheduled to take place in Saran district has been postponed due to escalating tensions following post-poll violence. The examination, originally scheduled for May 22nd and 23rd, has been deferred indefinitely.

The decision to postpone the STET exam comes in the wake of a tragic incident that unfolded in Chhapra town of Bihar. On Tuesday, one person lost his life while two others sustained severe injuries amidst clashes between workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The altercation reportedly stemmed from alleged irregularities in the polling process that occurred in the Saran Lok Sabha seat a day prior.

The deceased and the injured individuals were identified as supporters of the RJD, adding a political dimension to the volatile situation. In response to the escalating violence, the district administration took precautionary measures by suspending internet services in the area for a duration of two days.

The outbreak of violence occurred at polling booths 318 and 319, coinciding with the visit of RJD candidate Rohini Acharya, the daughter of prominent leader Lalu Prasad Yadav. Acharya, upon hearing of the unfortunate incident, promptly visited the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) to extend support and solidarity to the injured.

