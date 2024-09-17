Published 16:57 IST, September 17th 2024
Bihar’s Abhishek Kumar Secures Job at Google’s London Office with Rs 2.07 Crore Annual Package
His journey, from studying at NIT Patna to joining one of the world’s most iconic tech companies, is a testament to his perseverance and dedication.
