In a significant move towards enhancing digital learning and fostering skill development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) manifesto 2024 pledges to establish a National Digital University (NDU). This initiative aims to provide industry-focused free courses, particularly targeting low-income families.

The NDU is set to be India's premier digital institution, conceived under the National Education Policy 2020 by the Ministry of Education. Originally scheduled to commence its academic year in July 2023, the start has been rescheduled to 2024. During the 2022 Union Budget of India, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled plans for the establishment of the National Digital University.

Operating under a hub-and-spoke framework, the NDU will collaborate with partner institutes, encompassing both private and public universities. Through a centralized approach, the university will deliver courses to a diverse range of stakeholders. These courses will be accessible through a single portal, leveraging the government's massive open online course portal, Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM).

One of the key features of the NDU is its integration with the Academic Bank of Credits, enabling students to accumulate credits from various institutions. This system offers students multiple exit points during their course of study, allowing them to obtain certificates, diplomas, or degrees based on their progress.

However, despite the government's efforts to promote digital learning through initiatives like SWAYAM since 2017, challenges remain. Course completion rates, student satisfaction levels, and faculty morale have been lower than anticipated, with only 4% of enrolled students successfully completing their courses.

Furthermore, the BJP manifesto emphasizes the party's commitment to enhancing the skill development ecosystem in alignment with the objectives of the National Education Policy. By collaborating with industry stakeholders, the BJP aims to expand skilling opportunities that lead to both employment and self-employment.

With the launch of the National Digital University and the continued focus on skill development, the BJP aims to bridge the gap in access to quality education and empower individuals from all socio-economic backgrounds to thrive in the digital age.