10-year-old Ayan Gupta Of Noida Clears UP Board Matric Exam With Distinction

In an incredible achievement, Ayan Gupta, a 10-year-old boy passed the UP Board class 10 exam this year with distinction. Ayan, a resident of Greater Noida, Dadri has brought laurels to his family by clearing the UP Board class 10th exams at the age of 10. The results of UP Board were declared on April 25 and a total of 89.78% of the students could pass the UP Board high school exam this year.

10-year-old boy Ayan scored 76.67% in UP Board 10th exams

Manoj Gupta, Ayan's father is a chartered accountant. He said, "Ayan is very bright in his studies. It was during the COVID-19 lockdown when he told us that he got bored studying his course books and started reading the study materials of higher grades. He developed an interest in studying books for higher grades. At first, we were surprised. But then, we thought to give wings to his dreams. We arranged home tuition for higher grades to help him progress." Ayan scored 76.67% in his UP Board class 10th exams 2023.

"We then tried to enroll him in class 9th in the Greater Valley School where he was studying. But, the school refused to admit him to class 9 due to certain rules. We then got him admitted to Shivkumar Aggarwal Janta Inter College in Bulandshahr. He appeared for the exams by taking special permissions from the board and passed with flying colours," he added. Ayan scored 73 in Hindi, 74 in English, 82 in mathematics, 83 in science, 78 in social science and 70 in Computer paper.

"My mother (Savita Gupta) taught me at home and cleared my doubts. She helped me in understanding the course materials till the 9th class. She was always there for me in preparing for the board exams. Home tuition also helped a lot. I want to become an engineer and will study for the entrance exams next," said Ayan.