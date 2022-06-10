88.44 per cent students pass West Bengal Higher Secondary Examination

Kolkata, Jun 10 (PTI) An estimated 88.44 per cent of 7,20,862 candidates passed the West Bengal Higher Secondary Examinations (class 12) the results of which were declared on Friday.

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education President Chiranjib Bhattacharya told a press meet that the pass percentage of boys was 90.19 per cent while that of girls was 86.19 per cent.

While the number of enrolled candidates for the plus two board exams was 7,44,655, altogether 7,20,862 appeared, an impressive 96.8 per cent, Bhattacharya said.

In 2020 the HS exams had to be cancelled midway due to the outbreak of Covid-19 and in 2021 it could not take place as the pandemic was on spike.

Of the 272 candidates who occupied the first 10 ranks in 2022, Adhisha Devsarma of Dinhata Soni Debi Jain High school topped in overall category by scoring 498 marks (99.6 per cent) out of 500.

Sayandip Samanta of Jaichak Nateswari Netaji Vidyatan in Paschim Medinipur secured the second rank by scoring 497 marks (99.4 per cent) while the third rank was shared by four candidates who got 496 (99.2 per cent).

Bhattacharya said the number of girls who appeared in the examination was 65,486 more than boys this time which is a welcome sign and indicated there are lesser dropouts among females.

Of the 272 candidates there were 144 boys and 128 girls.

The exams were held in home centres for the first time in the council's history in recent years from April 2 to April 27 and the results were out after 44 days, a record, the Council President said.

"It is historic because the exams were held in home centres and candidates could write papers without stress in their familiar surrounding of own school," Bhattacharya said.

Congratulating the successful candidates and rank holders, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted "Girls and boys of our districts have shown exemplary performance, while city students too make us proud." Praising the Council for the quick publication of results, she said "Kudos to the guardians, teachers, schools. Results have been announced by the Council quickly. Next year schedule also declared. Those who have fared below expectations must resolve to try better in future." Bhattacharya informed the 2023 higher secondary exams would be held from March 14 to March 27 and not at home venue.

Students can access the total score by clicking the Council website and can collect the marksheet on June 20. PTI SUS RG RG