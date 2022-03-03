AP Inter Exam 2022 Postponed Due To Clash With JEE, Check Revised Dates Here

AP Inter Exam 2022: The Andhra Pradesh government has postponed the inter examination schedule on March 3, 2022. Earlier the schedule which was released on February 24 highlighted that the exam will be conducted in April 2022. Due to the clash between JEE Main and AP inter exam dates, the Andhra Pradesh government has extended the date of the inter public AP examination. Every year over 5 lakh candidates take the exam in state.

AP Inter exam postponed: Check the revised schedule here

According to the examination schedule released by the AP government, the inter-exams will now begin a day after JEE exam. AP Inter first year exams will begin on April 22 with language 1 and will end on May 11 with modern language and geography paper. Inter second year exam will begin on April 23 with second language paper and will end on March 13 with geography paper.

JEE Main 2022 examination schedule

As per the National Testing Agency’s schedule, the JEE Main 2022 examinations will be held between April 16, 2022, and April 21, 2022. The JEE 2022 Mains exam will be conducted in two shifts, i.e., in the morning and afternoon. The first shift exam will commence at 9 am and end at noon. While the second shift examination will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm. According to reports, a special meeting of the Inter-Academic Board and SCC Board will be conducted on Wednesday, March 3, to revise the schedule of the Inter exams in Andhra Pradesh.

Karnataka II PUC exam 2022 postponed to avoid clash with JEE Main

Karnataka 2nd PUC exam schedule 2022 has been revised by the Department of Pre-University Education. The new schedule highlights that the exam will begin on April 22, and will continue till May 11, 2022. To be noted that the PUC examination has been postponed by five days to avoid a clash with JEE Mains. Earlier as per Karnataka 2nd PUC schedule, it was scheduled to be conducted between April 16 and May 6, 2022. Candidates should know that the Karnataka 2nd PUC exams will be conducted in the morning shift. It will begin from 10:15 am and will continue till 1:30 pm.