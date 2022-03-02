AP Inter Exams 2022 Likely To Be Postponed Due To Clash With JEE Main

AP Inter Exams 2022: The Andhra Pradesh government released the inter examination schedule on February 24, according to which the examination was scheduled to be conducted in April 2022. Now, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has also announced that the JEE Main 2022 exam will be conducted in April 2022 as well. Due to the clash between JEE Main and AP inter exam dates, chances are high that the Andhra Pradesh government might extend the date of the inter public AP examination. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the dates, but reports indicate that officials are likely to revise the schedule for the inter exam in AP.

AP Inter Exam 2022 Schedule

According to the examination schedule released by the AP government, the inter-exams are scheduled to be held from April 8, 2022, and will end on April 28, 2022. AP Inter examinations will be held from 9 am to 12 pm in the state. The inter second year examinations in Mathematics, IIA, Botany, and Civics will be conducted on April 16, 2022. The inter-second year mathematics, zoology, and history exams will be held in the state on April 19, 2022.

JEE Main 2022 examination schedule

As per the National Testing Agency’s schedule, the JEE Main 2022 examinations will be held between April 16, 2022, and April 21, 2022. The JEE 2022 Mains exam will be conducted in two shifts, i.e., in the morning and afternoon. The first shift exam will commence at 9 am and end at noon. While the second shift examination will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm. According to reports, a special meeting of the Inter-Academic Board and SCC Board will be conducted on Wednesday, March 3, to revise the schedule of the Inter exams in Andhra Pradesh.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative