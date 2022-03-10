AP Inter Hall Ticket 2022 For 2nd Year Practical Exam Out, Here's Direct Link To Download

AP Inter hall ticket 2022: Board of Intermediate Examination Andhra Pradesh has released the hall tickets for practical exam. The admit cards have been released on the official website bie.ap.gov.in and can be checked by following these steps. The exam will be conducted in March 22 and hall tickets can be collected from the college principal's desk. To be noted that the admit cards released is for the practical exam only. The Board will release the hall tickets for written exam separately.

AP inter 2nd year practical exam: Here's how to download call letters

Registered candidates who will be taking the exam should go to the official website bie.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on 'Download Practical Hall Tickets March 2022' link

Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the required details tolog in

Post logging in, the hall tickets will be displayed on screen

Download the same and take its printout so as to carry the same to exam hall

Candidates who will be taking the exams should make sure to read all the instructions mentioned on admit card very carefully. They should also not forget to carry the hall ticket to the exam hall. Incase they fail to do so, they may not be allowed to take the exam.

AP Inter Exam 2022 postponed due to clash with JEE, check revised dates here

The Andhra Pradesh government has postponed the inter examination schedule on March 3, 2022. Earlier the schedule which was released on February 24 highlighted that the exam will be conducted in April 2022. Due to the clash between JEE Main and AP inter exam dates, the Andhra Pradesh government has extended the date of the inter public AP examination. Every year over 5 lakh candidates take the exam in state. According to the examination schedule released by the AP government, the inter-exams will now begin a day after JEE exam. AP Inter first year exams will begin on April 22 with language 1 and will end on May 11 with modern language and geography paper. Inter second year exam will begin on April 23 with second language paper and will end on March 13 with geography paper.