AP Inter Hall Ticket 2023 Download Link Activated, Here's How To Download

AP Inter hall ticket 2023: AP The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh has uploaded the AP Inter Hall Tickets 2023. Direct link here.

AP Inter hall ticket 2023: AP The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh has uploaded the AP Inter Hall Tickets 2023. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download the AP Inter hall ticket from the official website at bieap.apcfss.in.

As per the official schedule, the AP Inter first-year examination will begin on March 15 with the second language paper and conclude on April 3, 2023, with geography and modern language papers. The AP Inter second-year exam will begin on March 16 and will conclude on April 4, 2023.

To download the AP Inter hall tickets, candidates can follow the steps given below. A direct link to download the hall tickets has also been provided below for the convenience of students. Click on the direct link and follow the steps mentioned below to download the AP Inter hall tickets 2023.

How to download AP Inter hall ticket 2023

  • Go to the official website of BIEAP at bieap.apcfss.in.
  • Click on AP Inter Hall Tickets 2023 download link available on the homepage.
  • Key in the login details and click on submit.
  • Your AP Inter admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check and download the admit card and take its printout.

Direct link to download AP Inter Hall tickets 2023

