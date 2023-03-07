AP Inter Hall Ticket 2023 Released By BIEAP: Know How To Download Here

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) has released the hall ticket for the Andhra Pradesh inter-second year practical test. The candidates who are appearing in the examination can check and download the hall ticket from the official website- bieap.apcfss.in.

The candidates are required to use their roll number and Aadhaar number to access the hall ticket from the official website, the official notification suggests. It further stated, "This Hall-Ticket is only for Practical Examinations February/March 2023." The candidates must note that the hall ticket for theory examination will be released seperately.

AP Inter hall ticket 2023: How to download?

The candidates who are appearing for the AP Inter second-year practical test can check the steps mentioned below to download the hall ticket.

Candidates must visit the official website at bieap.apcfss.in. A homepage will appear on screen. Click on the link that reads 'Download practical hall tickets Marcxh 2023.' A login page will appear. Enter roll no./ first year hall-ticket no./Aadhar no. The AP Inter practical test hall ticket will appear on the screen. Download the hall ticket. Keep a hard copy of the same for future references.

The candidates can find out several exam-related details in their hall ticket including, name, number of hall ticket, parents' name, exam venue, exam date, college name, and medium of the exam, among others. The appearing candidates must also carry their admit cards to the exam hall.

According to reports, over 10 lakh students from across the state have registered for the AP Inter 1st Year and 2nd Year courses for the 2022-23 session. The first-year examinations will be held from March 15 to April 3 and the AP Inter second year exam will be conducted from March 16 to April 4.