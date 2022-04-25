AP Inter Hall Tickets 2022 Released; Check How To Download & Other Details

AP Inter Hall Ticket: The Andhra Pradesh Inter Hall Tickets 2022 for the upcoming board exams have been released by the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIE AP). AP Inter exam hall tickets can be downloaded from the official website - bie.ap.gov.in. The admit card has been released for the exams starting May 6, 2022. Candidates must be aware that both the AP 1st Year and 2nd Year exams will be held in May. As per the official notice, AP Inter hall tickets can be downloaded by schools using their respective Jnanabhumi college login credentials.

Official Notice

Principals of all the Junior & Composite Colleges offering Intermediate Course in the state are hereby informed that the Hall Ticket of IPE March 2022 for 1st and 2nd Year (both General and Vocational Streams) are available in Jnanabhumi website i.e., https://jnanabhumi.ap.gov.in. The Hall Tickets can be downloaded from April 23, 2022 onwards in the respect Jnanabhumi college logins. The students may be directed to verify the subject and date of examination in thein their Hall Tickets. Further, it is stated that the Principals should carefully verify the correctness of the Names, Medium, Subjects appearing etc., as indicated in the Hall Tickets. If any discrepancy is noticed it should be brought to the notice of the RIO concerned.

Therefore, all the Principals are hereby informed to download and distribute the Hall Tickets to the students. Any deviation in the issue of Hall Tickets will be viewed seriously."

List of websites to download AP Inter Hall Ticket 2022

bie.ap.gov.in

jnanabhumi.ap.gov.in

manabadi.co.in

Here's how to download AP Inter Hall Tickets

Step 1: To download the AP Inter Hall Tickets, candidates need to visit the official website of the Board of Intermediate Education at - jnanabhumi.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on "login" and then use your credentials to log in.

Step 3: AP Inter Hall Tickets will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Download and take a print of the result for future reference.

AP Inter Examination: Check important instructions

Candidates must note that they need to carry their AP Inter Hall Tickets (2022) to the exam hall.

It must also be noted that all principals are required to verify student details on the hall tickets.

In the event of any discrepancy, it must be brought to the notice of the concerned RIO.

AP Inter Exams 2022 will be held in offline mode for all students.

Students will not be allowed to enter the examination hall without admit cards.

Candidates must regularly check the official website for more updates on Intermediate exams.

Image: Pixabay/ Representative