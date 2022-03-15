AP Inter Practical Exam Revised Schedule Out, Here's Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket

AP Inter practical exam: Board of Intermediate Exam, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has released the revised schedule for AP Inter 2nd year practical exam 2022. The AP Inter practical exam was earlier scheduled to be held between March 11 and March 31. However, it had to be postponed due to some reasons.

AP Inter Practical Exam Schedule Revised

As per the latest order issued by BIEAP, the AP Inter practical exam for 2nd year students will begin from March 16, 2022. The exam will conclude on April 7. The AP Inter Practical Exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift of exam will be held from 9am to 12 noon. The second shift of practicals will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam will be held every day for the students of general intermediate courses. The said schedule is also applicable for the vocational courses as well. BIEAP has asked the colleges to display a copy of AP Inter Practical exam timetable on their notice board.

AP Inter Practical Exam 2022: Here's how to download

Step 1: To download the AP Inter Hall Ticket 2022, candidates have to visit the official website of BIEAP- bie.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the home page, click on the link that reads, "Download Practical Hall Tickets March 2022."

Step 3: A new window will be displayed on your screen.

Step 4: Candidates now have to key in the required details like roll number

Step 5: Then click on "Download Hall Ticket."

Step 6: Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Now, download the hall ticket and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to download AP Inter Practical hall ticket