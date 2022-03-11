AP Inter Practical Exams 2022 Postponed; New Dates To Be Announced Soon

AP Inter Practical Exam Postponed: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Examination announced that the AP Inter Practical Exams 2022 has been postponed. The examination was scheduled to commence from today, March 11, 2022. The notification of postponement is available on the official website - bie.ap.gov.in. The AP Inter Practical Exams 2022 have been postponed at a time when the Board has already released the Inter 2nd year admit cards. The Board has not revealed the exact reason for rescheduling the exam, and the new dates have also not been announced yet. "Practical exams to be rescheduled. New dates will be announced soon," the statement issued by the AP Board said.

The AP Inter Practical Exams 2022 was scheduled to be held today from March 11 till March 31, 2022. These exams were for class 12 and were to be held in two sessions, from 9 am to noon and from 2 pm to 5 pm, as per the schedule announced. Meanwhile, reports have emerged claiming that after the postponement of the AP Inter Practical Exams in 2022, the mainboard exams will also be postponed. However, the board has not made any announcements. Students are advised that they must regularly check the official website for fresh updates and more information.

AP Inter Practical Exam 2022: Here's how to download the AP Inter hall ticket 2022

Step 1: To download the AP Inter Hall Ticket 2022, candidates need to visit the official website of APBIE - bie.ap.gov.in .

. Step 2: Then, on the home page, click on the link that says, " Download Practical Hall Tickets March 2022 ."

." Step 3: Automatically, a new window will be displayed on your screen.

Step 4: Candidates now need to enter the required details.

Step 5: Then click on " Download Hall Ticket ."

." Step 6: Your hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Now, download the hall ticket and take a printout for future reference.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative