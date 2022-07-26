AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2022 Hall Ticket Out, Here's Direct Link To Download

AP IPASE Admit Card 2022: The AP Inter Supplementary Exam Hall Tickets 2022 have been released by the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh today, July 26, 2022. All those candidates who are going to appear in the examination can download the AP Inter Supplementary hall ticket by visiting the official website: bie.ap.gov.in. Candidates must take note that they need to enter their hall ticket number and other required details to download the AP Inter Supplementary Admit Card.

According to the official notice, "The first-year student can download the hall ticket using their First Year Hall Ticket Number or Aadhar Number." The second-year student can download the hall ticket using the Second Year Hall Ticket Number/Previous Hall Ticket Number/Aadhar Number."

AP Inter Supplementary Hall Tickets 2022: Here's how to download admit card

Step 1: To download the AP Inter Supplementary Hall Tickets, candidates are required to visit the official website at bie.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Download Supplementary Hall Tickets 2022."

Step 3: Now, candidates need to enter their log-in credentials such as hall ticket number or Aadhar number.

Step 4: A new window will open on the screen.

Step 5: Then, click on "Download Hall Ticket."

Step 6: Candidates must keep the printout for future reference.

Here's direct link to download AP Inter Supplementary Exam Admit Card 2022 - CLICK HERE

AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2022

As per the official information, the Practical Examinations will be held in two shifts. First from 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and the second shift from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. Ethics and Human Values Examination (One day) from 10.00 AM to 1.00 P.M. The Environmental Education Examination will be conducted from 10.00 A.M to 1.00 P.M (One day). It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative