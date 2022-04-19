Last Updated:

AP SSC Admit Card 2022 Released; Here's Direct Link To Download

AP SSC Admit Card 2022: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh has released the admit card for the AP SSC Public examination

Written By
Amrit Burman
AP SSC

Image: Unsplash


AP SSC Admit Card 2022: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh has released the admit card for the AP SSC Public examination. Candidates can download the admit card by visiting the official website of the Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh at www.bse.ap.gov.in. As per the schedule, the AP SSC examination will begin on April 27 at 9:30 am and end at 12:45 pm. All school principals are advised that they must download school-wise NR and hall tickets from the official website using their school login credentials such as Username: School Code and Password: maintained by the school. It is the duty of the Head Masters to provide hall tickets to the students of their respective schools, duly attested by them.

"The Head Masters should give hall tickets to the students of their respective schools, duly attested by them. In the case of a disagreement regarding the image of a student printed incorrectly on the hall ticket, the Head Master shall affix the correct photo of the student on the hall ticket and provide it to the relevant student after attestation," read the official notice.

Official Notice

AP Class 10 Admit Card: Here's how to download AP SSC Admit Card

  • Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website of AP - www.bse.ap.gov.in
  • Step 2: Click on the link that reads, "School Wise NR & Hall Tickets for SSC Public Examination-April/May 2022."
  • Step 3: Enter your Username, Password and login
  • Step 4: Examine the information on the Admit Card
  • Step 5: Get your AP 10th class hall ticket 2022.
  • Step 6: Take a hard copy of the document for future needs.

Here's direct link to download AP SSC Admit Card 2022

Image: Unsplash/ Representative

READ | BSEB IT higher secondary language exam 2022; Check how to fill application form & more
READ | KEAM 2022: Kerala Engineering, Architecture, & Medical entrance exam deferred; see details
READ | GUJCET 2022 to be conducted today, check exam day guidelines here
READ | RSMSSB APRO 2022: Admit card for April 24 exam to be out today, here's how to check
READ | DSSSB Admit Card for Jr Clerk, Personal Assistant exam out; here's direct link to download
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND