English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 14:01 IST

AP SSC Hall ticket 2024 released, here's direct link to download

The Andhra Pradesh Directorate of Government Examinations has released the hall tickets for the upcoming Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 examination

Reported by: Nandini Verma
AP SSC hall ticket out. Here's direct link
Representative | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

The Andhra Pradesh Directorate of Government Examinations has released the hall tickets for the upcoming Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 examinations slated for 2024. Students gearing up for the AP SSC 2024 Class 10 board exams can now obtain and print their hall tickets through the official website – bse.ap.gov.in.

According to the AP SSC 2024 timetable, the exams are set to kick off on March 18 and wrap up on March 30, 2024. It's estimated that around six lakh students will be appearing for the AP Board Exams 2024.

Advertisement

How to download AP SSC hall ticket 2024

To access the AP SSC Hall Ticket 2024, students can follow these simple steps:

Advertisement

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Directorate of Government Examinations – bse.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the "Hall Tickets" section. 

Advertisement

Step 3: Locate and click on the link labeled "AP SSC Class 10 Hall Ticket 2024." 

Step 4: Input the required details like roll number, date of birth, etc. 

Advertisement

Step 5: Double-check the provided information and hit the "Download" button. 

Step 6: Save a digital copy of the hall ticket and take a printout for future reference.

Advertisement

Direct link to download AP SSC hall tickets 2024.

Advertisement

Published March 4th, 2024 at 14:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

37 minutes ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

17 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

17 hours ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

17 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

17 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

17 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Dazzle In Ethnic Wear

Kareena-Karisma In Ethnic

17 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Isha-Nita Dance On Stage

17 hours ago
Radhika merchant

Anant-Radhika Wedding

17 hours ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni Plays Dandiya

17 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Dandiya Performance

17 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika's Bash

17 hours ago
Sangeeta Phogat and Yuzvendra Chahal

Phogat spins Yuzi Chahal

18 hours ago
Rishabh Pant playing kanche

Rishabh Pant plays kanche

19 hours ago
MS Dhoni plays dandiya with DJ Bravo

Dhoni plays dandiya

21 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

2 days ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nita Ambani Dances To Vishwambhari Stuti At Anant-Radhika's Pre-wedding

    Videos3 minutes ago

  2. 'Gambhir got carried away. Kohli didn't like it': Naveen changes tune

    Sports 3 minutes ago

  3. Kerala State Lottery Result: WIN WIN W-759 Monday Lucky Draw OUT

    Info4 minutes ago

  4. Karthik Prasad Hospitalised After Meeting With An Accident

    Entertainment4 minutes ago

  5. Ghaziabad: 3-Yr-Old Girl Dies After Being Hit By Valet at Mall

    India News6 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo