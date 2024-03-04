AP SSC Hall ticket 2024 released, here's direct link to download

Advertisement

The Andhra Pradesh Directorate of Government Examinations has released the hall tickets for the upcoming Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 examinations slated for 2024. Students gearing up for the AP SSC 2024 Class 10 board exams can now obtain and print their hall tickets through the official website – bse.ap.gov.in.

According to the AP SSC 2024 timetable, the exams are set to kick off on March 18 and wrap up on March 30, 2024. It's estimated that around six lakh students will be appearing for the AP Board Exams 2024.

Advertisement

How to download AP SSC hall ticket 2024

To access the AP SSC Hall Ticket 2024, students can follow these simple steps:

Advertisement

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Directorate of Government Examinations – bse.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the "Hall Tickets" section.

Advertisement

Step 3: Locate and click on the link labeled "AP SSC Class 10 Hall Ticket 2024."

Step 4: Input the required details like roll number, date of birth, etc.

Advertisement

Step 5: Double-check the provided information and hit the "Download" button.

Step 6: Save a digital copy of the hall ticket and take a printout for future reference.

Advertisement

Direct link to download AP SSC hall tickets 2024.