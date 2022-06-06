Manabadi AP SSC Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has finally announced the SSC or class 10 results on Monday, i.e. June 6, 2022. All those candidates, who have appeared in the examination can check the results by visiting the official website of the state education board - bse.ap.gov.in. The result has been announced by the Andhra Pradesh Education Minister, Botsa Satyanarayana in a press conference.

Students must take note that they need to qualify for the AP 10th exams, they need to score a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject as well as overall. Those students who have failed in one or two subjects will be allowed to sit for supplementary exams and those who have failed in more than two subjects will have to repeat the year. Till now the supplementary exam dates have not been announced yet by the Board.

List of websites to check Andhra Pradesh SSC exam results

bse.ap.gov.in

bseap.org

Manabadi.com

Indiaresults.com

Examresults.net

AP SSC Class 10 Result 2022: Here's how to check Manabadi AP SSC Result

Step 1: To view the AP SSC RESULT 2022, registered candidates must go to the BSEAP official website at bse.ap.gov.in .

. Step 2: Then on the homepage, click on the AP SSC result 2022 link after the result declaration.

Step 3: Enter the required details (roll number and registration).

Step 4: Then click on the " Submit " button.

" button. Step 5: Automatically, your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the results for future reference.

Here's direct link to check AP 10th Result 2022 - CLICK HERE

AP SSC Result 2022: Here's how to check result via SMS

To check results via SMS students need to type SSC, give space, their roll number, and send it to 55352. Alternatively, the SMS can also be sent to 56300. This facility will be activated only after the result is declared.

