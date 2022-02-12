AP SSC Time Table 2022: Andhra Pradesh SSC Exams Schedule Out; Check Full Details Here

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
AP SSC Time Table 2022: The examination schedule for the SSC and intermediate examinations was announced by the state government on Thursday. The examinations for class 10 will be held from May 2 to May 13, 2022. The decision regarding the examination has been taken on seven papers instead of the eleven that will be conducted from 9:00 am to noon as per the schedule.
Students must note that examinations for the intermediate first year will be conducted from April 8 to April 27, and the second-year examination will be held from April 9 to April 28, 2022. The examination for the ethics and human values examination will be conducted on March 7, 2022. While the education examination is set to take place on March 9, 2022, practical examinations for second-year students will be held from March 11 to March 31, 2022. It is recommended that candidates must visit the official website for more updates and fresh infromation.