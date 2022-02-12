AP SSC Time Table 2022: Andhra Pradesh SSC Exams Schedule Out; Check Full Details Here

AP SSC Time Table 2022: The examination schedule for the SSC and intermediate examinations was announced by the state government on Thursday. The examinations for class 10 will be held from May 2 to May 13, 2022. The decision regarding the examination has been taken on seven papers instead of the eleven that will be conducted from 9:00 am to noon as per the schedule.

AP SSC time table 2022: Check notification here

Students must note that examinations for the intermediate first year will be conducted from April 8 to April 27, and the second-year examination will be held from April 9 to April 28, 2022. The examination for the ethics and human values examination will be conducted on March 7, 2022. While the education examination is set to take place on March 9, 2022, practical examinations for second-year students will be held from March 11 to March 31, 2022. It is recommended that candidates must visit the official website for more updates and fresh infromation.

Andhra Pradesh Board Exam 2022; Here's how to download AP SSC Date Sheet

Step 1: Students need to visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh (www.bse.ap.gov.in).

Step 2: Then, on the home page of the AP Board, search for an appropriate link.

Candidates now need to find the SSC Public Examination 2022 Time Table link and click on it.

Step 4: Automatically, the AP SSC Exam Time Table will appear on the screen in PDF format.

Step 5: Candidates must save and print it for future needs.

