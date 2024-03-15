APOSS Hall Tickets 2024 Released for Classes 10, 12; Direct Link To Download

Advertisement

Andhra Pradesh Open School Society (APOSS) has announced the release of the APOSS Hall Ticket 2024 for Class 10 and 12 today, March 15. Candidates preparing for the APOSS SSC March 2024 and APOSS Inter March 2024 examinations can now access their admit cards from the official website at apopenschool.ap.gov.in. As outlined in the official timetable, the APOSS SSC Exam 2024 is slated to take place from March 18 to March 27, while the APOSS Inter Exam 2024 is scheduled from March 18 to March 26, 2024.

How to download the APOSS Admit Card 2024:

Visit the official website at apopenschool.ap.gov.in. Navigate to the homepage and locate the link labeled 'Download Hall tickets of SSC & Intermediate (APOSS) Public Examinations, March-2024.' Click on either the APOSS SSC Hall Tickets or APOSS Inter Hall Tickets link, depending on the respective examination. Enter your login credentials and click Submit. Download the admit card and ensure to take a printout for future reference.

Direct Links for Downloading APOSS Hall Tickets:

For additional information and inquiries, candidates are advised to visit the official website of APOSS.