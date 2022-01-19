Assam AHSEC HS Class 12 Exam Schedule Released; Check Datesheet Here

Assam HS Exam 2022: The date sheet for the Higher Secondary (HS) or Class 12 exams has been released by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC). As per the examination schedule, the Class 12 examination is scheduled to commence on March 15 and conclude on April 12.

As per the schedule, the practical examinations would be held from February 21 to March 10, and the students would get an extra 5 minutes to read the question paper. Students must note that the HS exam will be held in two shifts, the morning shift from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the afternoon shift from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Candidates can check the syllabus by visiting the official website at ahsec.nic.in. The class 10 exam is scheduled to be held in two shifts, the morning shift from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the afternoon shift from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm from March 15 to March 31. The practical examination would be held on March 4 and 5, 2022.

Assam Class 12 Exam Schedule

March 15- English

March 17- Modern Indian Languages/ Alternative English

March 21- Physics/ Accountancy/ Education/ General Foundation Course-II

March 23- Economics

March 25- Chemistry/ Business Studies/ Political Science/ Vocational Elective Paper- IV

March 26- Advance Sanskrit/ Music Group A/ Entrepreneurship Development

March 28- Biology/ Insurance/ History

March 30- Logic and Philosophy/ Finance/ Psychology

March 31- Bihu/ Multimedia and Web Technology/ Vocational Elective Paper V

April 1- Mathematics

April 2- Swadesh Adhyayan/ Economic Geography/ Home Science

April 4- Fine Arts/ Anthropology/ Sociology/ Salesmanship and Advertising

April 5- Music (Group B)/ Computer Science and Application/ Vocational Elective Paper- VI

April 6- IT/ ITEs/ Retail Trade/ Agriculture and Horticulture/ Health Care/ Private Security/ Tourism and Hospitality

April 8- Music/ Statistics

April 9- Advance Languages/ Arabic/ Persian/ Sanskrit

April 11- Business Mathematics and Statistics/ Geography/ Geology

April 12- Biotechnology.

Image: Shutterstock, Representative