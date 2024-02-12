Advertisement

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has started the Class 12 Higher Secondary (HS) examinations for the year 2024. Commencing on February 12, 2024, these exams are anticipated to be undertaken by more than 2.8 lakh students across 876 centers in the state. The Class 12 Assam board HS exams are scheduled from 9 am to 12 noon and 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm, continuing until March 13, 2024.

Students are required to strictly adhere to the exam schedule and guidelines established by the AHSEC. It is imperative for candidates to bring their HS admit card and AHSEC registration card to the exam hall. Furthermore, no candidate will be allowed to leave the exam hall within the first hour of the examination. Covering a diverse range of subjects, students are encouraged to prepare thoroughly for their assessments.

Emphasizing the seamless conduct of the examinations, the AHSEC has sought the cooperation of parents, guardians, and citizens to ensure the successful completion of the Class 12 HS exams. Ranoj Pegu, the state's education minister, has extended his best wishes to all students and urged government officers and teachers to fulfill their responsibilities effectively during the exam period.

The Class 12 Assam board HS exams mark a significant milestone for students, playing a pivotal role in shaping their academic and professional futures. As the exams progress, students are advised to stay informed about any official announcements or guidelines from the AHSEC. We extend our heartfelt wishes to all students participating in the Class 12 Higher Secondary exams, hoping for their success in this crucial endeavor.