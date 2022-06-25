Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Informs HS Result 2022 To Be Released On June 27

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Assam HS Result 2022: The wait of lakhs of students is over now as the Assam Higher Secondary examination results release date has been announced. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, through a tweet, informed that the results of the Higher Secondary examination will be released on June 27, 2022. Once released, the class 12 result will be available for download on all the official websites. The steps to check scores online are mentioned below. In order to check the scores, registered candidates who took the exam should be ready with credentials like their roll number and date of birth.
Assam CM tweeted, "Results of Higher Secondary examination will be announced on 27th June at 9 am." He further conveyed his best wishes for all the candidates.
Results of f HIgher Secondary examination will be announced on 27th June at 9 am. My best wishes results— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 25, 2022
The exam was conducted in offline mode between March 15 and April 12, 2022. Reports suggest that over 2 lakh candidates took the exam and are waiting for the results. The result for all the streams will be released together. In order to be declared pass, students will have to secure a minimum of 33% marks. In case they fail to do so, they will get an option of sitting for a supplementary exam. As of now, registration dates for the same have not been announced. It is expected to be announced after the release of the result on June 27, 2022.