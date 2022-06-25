Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Informs HS Result 2022 To Be Released On June 27

Assam HS Result 2022: The wait of lakhs of students is over now as the Assam Higher Secondary examination results release date has been announced. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, through a tweet, informed that the results of the Higher Secondary examination will be released on June 27, 2022. Once released, the class 12 result will be available for download on all the official websites. The steps to check scores online are mentioned below. In order to check the scores, registered candidates who took the exam should be ready with credentials like their roll number and date of birth.

Assam CM tweeted, "Results of Higher Secondary examination will be announced on 27th June at 9 am." He further conveyed his best wishes for all the candidates.

Results of f HIgher Secondary examination will be announced on 27th June at 9 am. My best wishes results — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 25, 2022

Assam HS Result 2022: Check date and time here

The result will be released on June 27, 2022

It will be released at 9 am

SEBA HSLC Result 2022: Websites to check results

sebaonline.org resultsassam.nic.in ahsec.assam.gov.in

Assam HSLC Result 2022: Follow these steps to check Assam Class 12 Results

Step 1: To check the SEBA HSLC result, candidates must visit the official website - results.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the "HSLC result 2022" link.

Step 3: Registered candidates will have to feed in their roll number and fill out the captcha.

Step 4: Then, click on the 'Submit' button.

Step 5: Immediately, they will be redirected to another page where Assam 10th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Take a printout of the result for future needs

The exam was conducted in offline mode between March 15 and April 12, 2022. Reports suggest that over 2 lakh candidates took the exam and are waiting for the results. The result for all the streams will be released together. In order to be declared pass, students will have to secure a minimum of 33% marks. In case they fail to do so, they will get an option of sitting for a supplementary exam. As of now, registration dates for the same have not been announced. It is expected to be announced after the release of the result on June 27, 2022.