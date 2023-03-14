Assam HSLC English, General Science Re-exam Dates Out, Check Here

The education minister of Assam Ranoj Pegu has announced the re-exam dates for Science and English papers for Assam HSLC class 10th board exams 2023. It must be noted that SEBA had cancelled the Assam HSLC English paper and Science paper due to paper leak. The re-exam for the Assam HSLC English paper will be held on March 28. The Assam HSLC General Science exam will be held on March 30.

Assam HSLC Re-exam

Candidates must note that the HSLC English paper was cancelled for candidates who appeared in JR Higher Secondary School, Ganirgram on March 6. The re-exam will be held only for those candidates.

"The cancelled examination of General Science scheduled today(13/3/23) will now be held on 30 March 2023. On the other hand, the cancelled English examination in JR Higher Secondary School, Ganirgram will be held on 28th March. SEBA has issued notice," the education minister tweeted.

The Assam HSLC General Science exam was cancelled after it was reported that a handwritten model question paper was available in the hands of some candidates and it is also spread on social media. We believe that such news may create confusion in the minds of the candidates, the education minister had tweeted after cancelling the exam on March 13.