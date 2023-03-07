Assam HSLC English Paper Cancelled After Leak, Math Question Paper Also Went Viral

The Board of Secondary Education Assam also known as SEBA has cancelled the English paper in one of the centres in the Cachar district of Assam. The paper was cancelled after the reports of the alleged paper leak came in. Over 700 students who appeared in Cachar’s JR Ucchotor Madhyamik Vidyalaya Gonirgram Higher Secondary examination centre will have to take the re-exam for the English paper. The date for the re-exam will be notified in the due course of time.

Assam HSLC English paper cancelled

Cabinet Minister of Assam, Ranoj Pegu on Monday issued a notice on his Twitter handle stating that the Assam HSLC English exam held on March 3, 2023, has been cancelled. “The sanctity of the Examination in this examination centre was compromised due to such malpractices adopted in the centre,” hence, all the 760 students of that particular centre have to re-appear for English subject, in the Compartmental Examination, 2023 to be held in due course. The answer scripts of the students of J R Higher Secondary School, Ganirgram of English subject held on March 3, 2023, shall not be evaluated," the order stated.

Assam HSLC Math paper went viral

Moreover, the Math paper which was scheduled for March 6 was also leaked. There were reports of the paper being circulated on social media and the images went viral soon. A student who appeared in the math paper was found using a mobile phone during the exam where he received the answers through Whatsapp. The incident was reported at a centre in Dolugram in the Lakhipur constituency.

“If the questions were found in the public domain before the exam began, it would have a case of a leak. One student was found using a mobile phone and action has been taken against him,” deputy commissioner of Cachar district, Rohan Kumar Jha said.