Assam HSLC MIL- English Exam Rescheduled Due To Paper Leak Investigation

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has announced the revised date on March 17 for the MIL/English exam for students of Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSLC). According to the latest updates, the Assam HSLC 2023 MIL/English exam will now be conducted on April 1, 2023, from 9 am onwards. The examinees have to report in their allotted exam centres on the exam day.

Earlier, the examination authorities scheduled the MIL/English exam for March 18 but it has now been shifted to April 1 under unavoidable circumstances. According to the official date sheet, the next HSLC exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 20. The exams are being conducted in the morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon.

Why MIL/English exam was postponed?

According to reports, the authorities that scheduled the Modern Indian Language- MIL/English exam for March 18, 2023, had to postpone the same due to an update of the Assamese paper leak case. Considering the paper leak update, the authorities decided to postpone the MIL/English exam date.

The official notification by SEBA reads, "This is to notify all concerned that in view of the ongoing Police Investigation regarding the leakage of the Question paper of the HSLC Examination 2023, and in order to avoid holding of examination of MIL subjects in a compromised situation, the Board of Secondary Education, Assam has decided to reschedule the Examination of MIL/English (IL) subjects."

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also took to Twitter and wrote, "It has been brought to my notice that the arrested accused centre in-charge of Luhit Khabalu HS School has, during interrogation, confessed of leaking Assamese paper as well. In view of this, I have advised SEBA to reschedule the Assamese exam also."