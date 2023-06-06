Assam Matric Board Exams Scrapped From This Year, SEBA, AHSEC To Be Merged: CM

Assam government will abolish the matric examination system conducted by Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) from this year. Chief minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma announced in a press conference that the Assam Board matric exams will be scrapped from this year and students will be promoted to class 11 based on internal exams and other assessments. The move is in line with the New Education Policy (NEP).

Assam govt scraps class 10th board exams

A new guideline adhering to the NEP will be rolled out soon."There will be no separate exam in the state for class 10th students. The students will be assessed by their teachers through various assessment methods, class tests etc.," he said. The decision has been taken to ensure that students are not burdened with the pressure of class 10th board exam and can easily start preparing for intermediate exams right after completing the class 10th exams.

SEBA, AHSEC to be merged

The CM also announced that SEBA and Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will be merged soon and a single organisation will be responsible for conducting an exams. However, till now, there has been no official announcement about the organisation which will be formed by merging the SEBA and AHSEC. He also assured that no employee will lose their jobs due to the merger.

Assam Class 12th Results out

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) on Tuesday declared the HS or Class 12 final exam results in 2023. The students who appeared for the examination can check their results on ahsec.assam.gov.in. The Assam board Class 12 exams were held from February 20 to March 20 this year. The overall pass percentage in the Commerce stream stands at 79.57 per cent, for the Science stream, the pass percentage is 84.96. Meanwhile, the pass percentage for the Arts stream is 70.12 per cent.

Assam Class 10th Result 2023

The Board of Secondary Education Assam, SEBA declared the Assam HSLC Result 2023 on May 22. An overall pass percentage of 72.69% is recorded this year. A sharp rise in the pass percentage has been seen this year. In the year 2022, the pass percentage was 56.49%.