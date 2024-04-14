Advertisement

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP), has announced the dates for the AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2024. Scheduled to be held from May 24 to June 1, 2024, the BIEAP IPASE May examination offers students a chance to retake failed subjects or improve their marks through supplementary exams.

AP IPASE 2024 Schedule Out

The payment window for examination fees at the college level will open from April 18 and close on April 24, 2024. The theory examination for IPASE May 2024 will be conducted in two sessions: the first session from 9 am to 12 noon and the second session from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Practical examinations are set to take place from May 1 to May 4, 2024, exclusively at district headquarters. Candidates seeking recounting and supply of scanned copies and re-verification of valued answer scripts can submit their requests from April 18 to April 24, 2024.

The AP Inter Result 2024 was declared on April 12, 2024. Notably, this year witnessed a total of 10,02,150 candidates appearing for the AP Inter 2024 1st year and 2nd year examinations, with 4,99,756 candidates for the 1st year exam and 5,02,394 candidates for the 2nd year.

The pass percentage for the 1st year general examination stands at 67%, while it is 78% for the 2nd year general examination. Furthermore, the pass percentage among first-year girls is 71%, and among second-year girls, it is 81%. Comparatively, the pass percentage for first-year boys is 64%, and for second-year boys, it is 75%.

These examinations were conducted from March 1 to March 19, 2024, for the first year, and from March 2 to March 20, 2024, for the second year. For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of BIEAP.