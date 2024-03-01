English
March 1st, 2024

BIEAP to begin AP 1st year intermediate exam today, important guidelines here

Andhra Pradesh intermediate first-year exams will begin today, March 1. The exam will conclude on March 19. Check important instructions here.

Nandini Verma
Board exams
Students writing board exams | Image:PTI
Andhra Pradesh intermediate first-year exams will begin today, March 1. Conducted by the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP), these exams are scheduled to run until March 19, 2024. The BIEAP Inter 2nd year exams will begin tomorrow, March 2 and end on March 20. 

For students gearing up for these crucial examinations, should carry their admit cards to enter the examination hall. To download the admit card, students need to visit the official website at bieap.apcfss.in. Once there, they can log in using their credentials, including date of birth and name, to access and download their hall tickets.

Important Guidelines

In addition to the admit card, students are required to bring their school ID cards and ensure they reach the examination hall at least 30 minutes before the designated reporting time.

Adhering to the strict examination guidelines, students are reminded to use only blue or black pens for writing their answers. Furthermore, candidates are explicitly instructed not to bring any books, notebooks, or mobile devices into the examination hall.

It's not just the first-year students gearing up for exams; the intermediate second-year exams are scheduled to kick off on March 2, continuing until March 20, 2024.

March 1st, 2024

