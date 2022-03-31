Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Why Does BSEB Conduct Toppers' Verification Every Year?

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to declare the Bihar Board class 10th results 2022 today, March 31. Over 16.5 lakh students will get their matric results online. The results will be uploaded on the official website results.biharboardonline.com.

Bihar Board matric results 2022 LIVE

Bihar Board matric exam was conducted between February 17 and 24, 2022. After the completion of the exam, BSEB started the paper verification process and completed the same by March 25-26. Then, the board conducted a topper verification process which took two days. The process was completed on March 29. After that, BSEB announced the result date on March 30. Read on to know why Bihar Board conducts topper verification every year.

Why does Bihar Board conduct topper verification every year?

Every year, since the year 2017, Bihar School Examination Board conducts a topper verification process before announcing the results of matric and intermediate exams. In this, BSEB calls the top-10 rank holders to the board office in Patna for their verification. The toppers are interviewed by subject experts. They are sometimes asked to write the answers of some questions in front of the panel. This is done to match their handwriting with the ones in the annual board exam answer sheets. But, why does BSEB conduct such a rigorous topper verification? Let's know here.

Bihar Board topper scam 2016

It happened in the year 2016, when the Bihar Board intermediate arts topper Ruby Rai was interviewed by a news channel and asked her a few questions about the exam. Interestingly, she failed to answer the basic questions. In the interview on a national TV, she said that one of her subjects was "Prodigal Science" (she meant Political Science) and that she was taught about cooking in that subject. This came as a shock to the state and whole country on how she became Arts topper in the year 2016. It then came to light that she wrote the paper of only one subject and her father had promised six acres of land to the then BSEB Chairman Lalkeswar Prasad Singh in order to make her daughter a topper. The chairman was then arrested after SIT probe and Anand Kishor was given the charge of BSEB Chairman. BSEB had conducted a retest of all the 13 toppers of 2016 exam including Ruby Rai. She flunked the re- test. Ruby Rai was later sent to judicial custody in remedial home for 14 days.

Since then, Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) decided to conduct a thorough verification of the toppers before declaring the results so that it does not happen again. It generally takes around two days to conduct the topper verification process after the paper evaluation is complete. BSEB completed the topper verification this year on March 29. The board will on March 31 announce the results, toppers' list and pass percentage of Bihar Board matric exams.