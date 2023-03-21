Bihar Board 12th Pass Unmarried Girls To Get Rs 25K Scholarship: Bihar Education Ministry

The Additional Chief Secretary of Bihar education department, Deepak Kumar Singh, has announced on Tuesday that all the unmarried girls who qualifies the Class 12 exam through Bihar Board will receive a scholarship worth Rs 25,000. The eligible girls should note that online portal to register themselves for the scholarship will open from April 3. While addressing a press conference, he went on to mention that from next year, BSEB will take bank details of girls during Class 12 exam registration process to avoid filling of a seperate form.

He said, "First of all, many thanks to the Bihar Board who has released the Class 12 result timely and first in the country. On behalf of the Bihar Government, 12th pass unmarried girls will get Rs 25K scholarship. Our Education Minister, Chandrashekhar has directed the authorities to start the process without delay. We will open a portal from April 3 where all the eligible girls can apply for the scholarship. We will also conduct a mentoring programme for the toppers of Bihar Board Class 12 exam. Such programme will help them to move forward in their career."

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Result: Rewards for toppers

The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has released the Class 12 exam result on Tuesday for all the three streams including Science, Arts and Commerce. The state education minister, Chandrashekhar announced the result at 2 pm at a press conference organised in the BSEB office. The candidates who appeared in the examination can now check the result by visiting the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The Board has also confirmed that it will now reward exciting prizes to the toppers in all three streams. The exciting prizes for the Bihar Board Class 12 exam toppers include cash rewards and laptops. The candidates are advised to visit the official website of Bihar Board for further updates.

Direct Link to download: Class 12 Board Exam Result