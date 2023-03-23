Bihar Board 12th Result: BSEB Inter Scrutiny, Compartment Exam Application Begins Today

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will commence the online application process for the review of Intermediate or class 12 final exam answer sheets from March 23 to March 29.

The candidates unhappy with their board exam marks can apply for review on its official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The board will also start accepting applications online for the Class 12 compartment exam, 2023. Individuals who failed the Inter exam will get a second chance to succeed by taking this exam.The application window will remain available from March 23 to 27.

Notably, as many as 13.18 lakh students have appeared for the intermediate examination this year. Out of which, 10,51,948 students qualified for the examination.

Bihar Board BSEB Inter 12th Scrutiny Process: How to Apply?

The candidates who appeared in the Bihar Board Class 12 examination 2023 can follow the simple steps mentioned below to apply for rechecking of their answer sheets.

Candidates should visit the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. A homepage will appear on the screen. Click on the link for scrutiny or rechecking. Enter the required credentials including registration number, roll number, and roll code. Once the application ID is generated, log in using the same. Choose the specific subjects for scrutiny. Proceed to pay the applicable fees. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

Bihar School Examination Board ends wait of over 13 lakh students; Rewards toppers

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) ended the wait of over 13 lakh candidates by declaring the Class 12 board exam result on March 21. According to reports, the Board will reward exciting prizes to the toppers in all three streams- Science, Commerce and Arts.

BSEB released the results for all three streams including Science, Commerce and Arts. The state education minister, Chandrashekhar announced the result at 2 pm at a press conference organised in the BSEB office.