Bihar Board 12th Result: Meet Bihar Topper Sangam, Son Of A Rickshaw Puller Who Got 96.4%

Bihar Board 12th Result: As the Bihar Board released Class 12 results today, March 16, 2022, reports have emerged that the son of an e-rickshaw driver, Sangam Raj, from Bihar's Gopalganj, has secured the first position in the Bihar Board Class 12 Board examination. Belonging to a poor family, Sangam, through his sheer hard work, achieved this rare feat. He scored 96.4 per cent marks, which makes him the topper of the Bihar Board Class 12 exams.

Sangam is an Arts stream student. He not only secured the first rank in his stream, but he also emerged as the single student to score this many marks across all the streams. Sangam has surpassed all 13.45 lakh students who took part in the Bihar Board Inter Exams this year. When asked about his dream, Sangam revealed to the media that he aims to become an IAS officer in the future and claims to have started preparing for it.

Meanwhile, Ankit Kumar Gupta of BD College, Patna, bagged the 1st rank by scoring 94.6% in the Commerce stream. Saurav Kumar of KLS College, Nawada, and Arjun Kumar of +2 Ashok H/S Daudnagar, Aurangabad became science topper by scoring 94.4%. Now, all the toppers will not only get an opportunity to get admission into some of the best colleges across the country, but the board will also award them with cash prizes and electronic devices such as laptops and Kindle e-book readers.

It is mentioned here, that this academic year the overall pass percentage has seen a jump of over 2.11 percent as 80.15 per cent of students successfully qualified in the Bihar Board Class 12 exam. Last year, out of 13.5 lakh candidates who registered for the exams, a total of 13,40,267 appeared. There were 10,45,950 (78.04%) who qualified.Last year, the passing percentage of the Commerce stream had remained the highest, and the passing percentage for the Science streams had dropped from 77.39 per cent to 76.2 per cent.

