Bihar Board Attracts Over 1 Lakh Students From CBSE, ICSE And Other Boards, Says BSEB

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) declared the BSEB matric result 2023 (Class 10) on March 31. The declaration of the result has put an end to the wait of over 16 lakh candidates who were eagerly waiting for their Bihar Board 10th results in 2023. The exam was conducted in offline mode from February 14 to 22 and the result was declared today by the state education minister Prof Chandrashekhar. The candidates who appeared for the examination can now check and download the result from the official website- results.biharboardonline.com.

Read | Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: BSEB Matric Result Declared, 81.04% Pass

Along with the release of the result, the board has also highlighted its achievement as several students from CBSE, ICSE and other boards, enrolled in bihar board for their board exams. BSEB also mentioned that this year, a total of 81.04% of students have passed the Bihar matric exam. According to the official data of BSEB, 16,10,657 students appeared in the exam, out of which 13,05,203 passed.

CBSE and ICSE students enrol in Bihar Board

According to the official statement of BSEB, several students from other boards, including CBSE and ICSE, have been seen enrolling in Bihar Board Class 11 to continue their higher education. The official data shows that during the 2022-23 academic session, over 1 lakh 13 thousand students from other boards enrolled in Bihar Board for class 11 education. In the 2021-22 academic session, nearly 1 lakh 20 thousand students switched to Bihar Board education. Let's look at the data of last 5 years as shared by the BSEB.

Sl. No. Exam boards from where candidates enrolled to Bihar Board Year 2018 Year 2019 Year 2020 Year 2021 Year 2022 1 CBSE 47,421 69,460 87,086 1,00,438 95,204 2 ICSE and other boards 12,123 16,537 20,267 20,878 18,006 3 CBSE, ICSE and other boards 59,544 85,997 1,07,353 1,21,316 1,13,210

According to BSEB, the Bihar board has designed its exam pattern in the interest of the students in the past few years. The board also mentioned that due to the computerisation of its entire work system, it has been able to declare the matric and intermediate result before any other board in the country. The year 2023 is the fifth consecutive year when BSEB released the class 10 and 12 results before any other board.

This year, BSEB has also announced attractive rewards for matric exam toppers. A student who has secured the first rank will get a reward of one lakh, a kindle and a laptop and the candidates who secured the second rank will receive a cash prize of Rs 75000, a Kindle e-book reader and a laptop. Meanwhile, the candidate in the third position will be rewarded Rs 50,000, a kindle and a laptop. According to the official announcement, students who have secure 4th to 10th position in the Class 10 Bihar Board Exam will get Rs 10000, a laptop, a medal and a certificate.