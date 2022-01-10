Bihar Board Class 10 Admit Card 2022 Released By BSEB; Here's How To Download

BSEB Bihar Board Admit Card: The admit card for the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has been released today, January 10. The admit card has been released for theory exams only, and not for final exams. Earlier, on January 8, the Board released the admit card for the practical exams. Students who are going to appear in the examination can download the admit card by visiting the official website: secondary.biharboardonline.com.

As per the notification, the Board will conduct the practical exams for Class 10 from January 20 to January 22, 2022, and the theoretical examinations for Class 10 are scheduled to be conducted from February 17 to February 24, 2022. To download the admit card, users would require login credentials such as school ID and password. The examination will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and from 1:45 pm to 5 pm under COVID-19 safety protocols.

Direct link to open the official website of Bihar School Examination Board - CLICK HERE

BSEB 10th admit card 2022: Here's how to download Bihar board matric exams 2022

Step 1: To download the BSEB Class 10 admit card, candidates need to visit the official website of the board, i.e., secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, candidates need to click on the "View/Print Admit Card" link.

Step 3: Automatically, a new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Now, enter the credentials such as school ID and password and click on the "submit" option.

Step 5: Automatically, the BSEB Class 10 admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: It is suggested that candidates download and print it for future reference.

