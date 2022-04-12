Last Updated:

Bihar Board Class 10 Compartmental-cum-special Exams Datesheet Out; Check Details

Bihar Board examination schedule for the matric (class 10) compartmental and special exams in 2022 has been released by the Bihar Board School Examination Board

Bihar Board

The examination schedule for the Bihar matric (class 10) compartmental and special exams in 2022 has been released by the Bihar Board School Examination Board (BSEB). All those students who have registered for the compartmental cum special exams can now check the schedule by visiting the official BSEB website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The class 10 result was announced at 3 pm on March 31 via a press conference. On the official website, the toppers’ list and the scorecard are also available. As per the official notice, the compartmental and special exams will begin on May 5 (Thursday) and end on May 9, 2022 (Monday). This year's exam will be held in two sessions: Seating 1 from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm, and Seating 2 from 1:45 pm to 5 pm.

 

Matric Compartmental Cum Special Exam 2022 | Official Notice

BSEB Matric compartment cum special exam timetable

  • Exam Date

 

  • First Shift (9:30 Am to 12:15 Pm)

  • Second Shift (1:45 Pm to 4:30 Pm)

 
  • May 5, 2022

 
  • 110 — Mathematics
  • 112 — Science 

 
  • May 5, 2022
  • 126 — Home Science
  • 125 — Music

 
  • May 6, 2022
  • 111 — Social Science 
  • 113 — English

 
  • May 7, 2022
  • Mother Tongue
  • Hindi, Urdu, Bangla, Maithili
  • Second Indian Language
  • Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian, Bhojpuri, Hindi
  • May 9, 202
  • Optional Subjects
  • -

Here's how to download BSEB matric compartment cum special exam timetable

  • Visit the official website of the Bihar Board.
  • Then, on the homepage search for Bihar Board 10th Compartmental Exam Date 2022.
  • Click on the Link.
  • Now, the BSEB 10th Special Exam Date Sheet Pdf file will be opened.
  • Check Exam Dates and instructions from there.
  • Take a printout of the BSEB matric special exam timetable for further needs

