Bihar Board Class 10 Compartmental-cum-special Exams Datesheet Out; Check Details

The examination schedule for the Bihar matric (class 10) compartmental and special exams in 2022 has been released by the Bihar Board School Examination Board (BSEB). All those students who have registered for the compartmental cum special exams can now check the schedule by visiting the official BSEB website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The class 10 result was announced at 3 pm on March 31 via a press conference. On the official website, the toppers’ list and the scorecard are also available. As per the official notice, the compartmental and special exams will begin on May 5 (Thursday) and end on May 9, 2022 (Monday). This year's exam will be held in two sessions: Seating 1 from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm, and Seating 2 from 1:45 pm to 5 pm.

Matric Compartmental-Cum-Special Examination, 2022 का Examination schedule हुआ जारी।#BSEB pic.twitter.com/wexaCH7DtD — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) April 12, 2022

Exam Date First Shift (9:30 Am to 12:15 Pm) Second Shift (1:45 Pm to 4:30 Pm) May 5, 2022 110 — Mathematics 112 — Science May 5, 2022 126 — Home Science 125 — Music May 6, 2022 111 — Social Science 113 — English May 7, 2022 Mother Tongue

Hindi, Urdu, Bangla, Maithili Second Indian Language

Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian, Bhojpuri, Hindi May 9, 202 Optional Subjects -

