Bihar Board Class 10 Result To Release Soon, Topper Verification Process Underway

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has not yet announced the date and time for Bihar Board Class 10 result 2023. According to reports, the board is conducting the topper verification process and the result is expected to be released by March 28. As per the pattern, the topper verification process starts just before the announcement of the final result. The candidates who appeared in the examination can check the result, when released, at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

This year, as many as 16 lakh candidates appeared in the Bihar Board Class 10 exam. The result for the Bihar Board intermediate exam (Class 12) was released on March 21 for all three streams including- Science, Commerce and Arts. Past trends suggest that BSEB releases matric exam results after four to five days of announcing intermediate results. In 2022, BSEB announced the matric exam result on March 31. Whereas in 2021 and 2020, the result was declared on April 5 and May 26, respectively.

Topper verification by BSEB

According to reports, the topper verification process is to evaluate the answers again for the top 10 ranked students with the highest marks in the exam. The process is being performed since 2017 for both Class 10 and 12 topper candidates. Under this process, the toppers are called to the BSEB office and a panel of subject experts interview the toppers. They are asked about the questions that came in the exam.

Candidates must also note that they have scrutiny and compartmental option if they fail the matric exam. Candidates who don't qualify in an exam can apply for the compartmental exam and those who believe that their marks can be improved can apply for scrutiny.

Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2023: Steps to check