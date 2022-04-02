Bihar Board Class 10 Scrutiny & Compartment Window Opens Today, Here's How To Apply

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
Bihar Matric Scrutiny: Bihar Board class 10 result has been released on March 31, 2022. Candidates who are unhappy with their results can apply for re-checking. The application window for scrutiny will open on Saturday, April 2, 2022. In order to apply for the same, they will be charged a rechecking fee of Rs 70. In case there is any change in marks, students will be getting a revised mark sheet. List of important dates and steps to apply for re-checking has been mentioned below.
#BSEB pic.twitter.com/sAZrgdH0pI— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) April 1, 2022
Like every year, Bihar Board will conduct re-exam or compartment exam for students who have secured below passing marks i.e 30. It is expected to be conducted in April last week, exact date has not been announced yet. Over 3.5 lakh students are expected to apply for taking the compartment exam. A total of 79.88% of students have passed the BSEB matric exam. A total of 16.11 lakh students had appeared for the class 10th exam out of which 12,86,971 students have passed. The application window for the compartment exam will begin on April 2 and the deadline to apply is April 6, 2022. In case of any issues, students can contact on helpline numbers 0612-2232074, 2232074, and 2232239