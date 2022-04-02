Bihar Board Class 10 Scrutiny & Compartment Window Opens Today, Here's How To Apply

Bihar Matric Scrutiny: Bihar Board class 10 result has been released on March 31, 2022. Candidates who are unhappy with their results can apply for re-checking. The application window for scrutiny will open on Saturday, April 2, 2022. In order to apply for the same, they will be charged a rechecking fee of Rs 70. In case there is any change in marks, students will be getting a revised mark sheet. List of important dates and steps to apply for re-checking has been mentioned below.

Bihar Board Matric Scrutiny: Check important dates here

The application window for scrutiny will be activated on April 2, 2022

The last date to apply for scrutiny is April 8, 2022

Bihar board 10th result 2022: Here is how to fill scrutiny form

Step 1: Candidates who are not satisfied with their results and wish to apply for scrutiny should go to the official website of BSEB

Step 2: On the homepage, they will have to look for the link which reads apply for scrutiny

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to fill in the required information to log in. They will have to select the subject and apply for the scrutiny button.

Step 4: Before sending, candidates will have to pay the scrutiny fee and click on the submit button

Step 5: Post submitting, they should download the confirmation page

Bihar matric compartmental exam: Details

Like every year, Bihar Board will conduct re-exam or compartment exam for students who have secured below passing marks i.e 30. It is expected to be conducted in April last week, exact date has not been announced yet. Over 3.5 lakh students are expected to apply for taking the compartment exam. A total of 79.88% of students have passed the BSEB matric exam. A total of 16.11 lakh students had appeared for the class 10th exam out of which 12,86,971 students have passed. The application window for the compartment exam will begin on April 2 and the deadline to apply is April 6, 2022. In case of any issues, students can contact on helpline numbers 0612-2232074, 2232074, and 2232239

BSEB compartmental exam: Follow these steps to apply