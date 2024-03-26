×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 11:45 IST

Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2024 Expected To Be Declared on March 28; List of Websites To Check

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to announce the results for the Class 10th or Matric exams for the year 2024 by March 28.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Exam Results
Exam Results | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to announce the results for the Class 10th or Matric exams for the year 2024 by the end of March. This follows the recent declaration of the Bihar board 12th results on 23 March. Typically, the 10th board results are released after the Inter results, continuing the trend from previous years. While reports suggest that the 10th result will be out on March 28, the official confirmation regarding the result announcement date and time is still awaited.

Once the results are declared, students can access and download their scorecards from the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, as well as other affiliated websites of the board.

Advertisement

List of websites to download Bihar Board Matric Results 2024

  1. www.biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
  2. secondary.biharboardnline.com
  3. biharboardonline.com
  4. results.biharboardonline.com 

For students who may not have secured the minimum passing marks in the annual board exams, the option of compartmental exams will be available. The Bihar Board will release the dates for the Bihar Board 10th compartment exams following the announcement of the results.

How to download Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2024

1. Visit the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
2. On the homepage, locate and click on the link 'Bihar board 10th result 2024 check'.
3. Enter your roll code and roll number in the appropriate fields, along with the captcha.
4. After entering the details, click on the “View” button.
5. The Bihar Board 10th result 2024 will be displayed on the screen.
6. Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Advertisement

Published March 26th, 2024 at 11:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Jay Shah and Ishan Kishan

Ishan speaks to Shah

a few seconds ago
Key Bridge in Baltimore collapses

US Bridge Collapses

a few seconds ago
BRS leader K Kavitha was produced by the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court on Tuesday

India News Live

a minute ago
Wipro Gurugram office

Wipro GE investments

2 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Tuesday Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Result

3 minutes ago
Popular lesbian couple from Pakistan and India split up weeks before their wedding

Lesbian Couple Splits

3 minutes ago
Virat Kohli during IPL post-match

Virat Kohli

4 minutes ago
Donald Trump and Joe Biden

US news

10 minutes ago
Yen

Japanese yen

10 minutes ago
Pune Traffic Alert: Daily Traffic Jam At Pune University Chowk Cause Nightmares

Pune Traffic

12 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut

14 minutes ago
Godzilla still

Godzilla Maker On Millie

15 minutes ago
IPOs this week

SRM Contractors IPO

16 minutes ago
Boeing airline customer meeting

New Boeing CEO

18 minutes ago
IndiGo direct flight between Mumbai and Ayodhya

IndiGo shares surge

21 minutes ago
Donald Trump assets

Donald Trump

27 minutes ago
Supriya Shrinate clarification

NCW Writes to EC

33 minutes ago
Kevin Pietersen and Virat Kohli

Pietersen on Kohli

33 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 5-Yr-Old Girl Kidnapped From Mumbai Rescued Within 12 Hours in Thane

    India News17 hours ago

  2. Supriya Shrinate's Poor Excuse After Comment on Kangana, Actress Reacts

    India News17 hours ago

  3. Boeing chief quitting to India's air travel: Aviation's FY25 projections

    Business News18 hours ago

  4. Himachal Pradesh: 2 Killed, 7 Injured in Stampede Following Landslide

    India News18 hours ago

  5. Hardik shows BIG HEART, celebrates Holi with Rohit's wife and daughter

    Sports 19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo