The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to announce the results for the Class 10th or Matric exams for the year 2024 by the end of March. This follows the recent declaration of the Bihar board 12th results on 23 March. Typically, the 10th board results are released after the Inter results, continuing the trend from previous years. While reports suggest that the 10th result will be out on March 28, the official confirmation regarding the result announcement date and time is still awaited.

Once the results are declared, students can access and download their scorecards from the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, as well as other affiliated websites of the board.

List of websites to download Bihar Board Matric Results 2024

www.biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in secondary.biharboardnline.com biharboardonline.com results.biharboardonline.com

For students who may not have secured the minimum passing marks in the annual board exams, the option of compartmental exams will be available. The Bihar Board will release the dates for the Bihar Board 10th compartment exams following the announcement of the results.

How to download Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2024

1. Visit the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, locate and click on the link 'Bihar board 10th result 2024 check'.

3. Enter your roll code and roll number in the appropriate fields, along with the captcha.

4. After entering the details, click on the “View” button.

5. The Bihar Board 10th result 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

6. Download the result and take a printout for future reference.