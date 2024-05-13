Advertisement

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the timetable for a special annual examination aimed at Class 11 students who either failed to qualify or were absent during the regular annual examination in the state's higher secondary schools.

Exam Schedule and Details: The special annual examination for Class 11 students is scheduled to commence on May 16 and will run until May 29. The exam duration will be three hours, divided into two shifts. The first shift will be held from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm, while the second shift will take place from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Bihar Board Secondary Education (BSEB) Updates: In related news, the Bihar Board of Secondary Education (BSEB) Patna recently announced the Class 10 results in March. Notably, this year witnessed a significant number of students achieving first division honors, with a total of 4,52,302 students securing this distinction. Among them, 2,52,846 are boys, while 1,99,456 are girls.

Moreover, the BSEB declared the Class 12 results on March 23, encompassing a total of 13,04,352 students. The overall pass percentage for all streams combined recorded an impressive increase to 87.21 percent. Breakdown by streams reveals pass percentages of 87.80 percent for science, 86.15 percent for arts, and 94.88 percent for commerce.

Conclusion: With the announcement of the special annual examination for Class 11 students by the Department of Education, Bihar, it offers a second chance for those who were unable to qualify or participate in the regular annual examination. As the exam dates draw near, students are encouraged to utilize this opportunity effectively and strive for academic excellence. Additionally, the commendable performance in the Class 10 and 12 examinations reflects the dedication and hard work of Bihar's student community, setting a promising trajectory for their future endeavors.