Bihar Board Class 11th, 12th Monthly Exam To Begin On September 25, Schedule Out

Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB has announced to conduct a monthly test for class 11 and 12 students of all BSEB-affiliated schools. The monthly exams will be conducted to ensure quality education and assessment of students appearing for the Bihar Board annual intermediate board exams. The September session exams for class 11 and 12 will be conducted from September 25 to October 4.

Bihar Board monthly exams for classes 11 and 12

The exams will be organised on school-levels. The Biahr Board monthly exams will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 10 am to 11.30 am. The second shift will be held from 12.30 pm to 2 pm. It is mandatory for all students to appear for the monthly exams.

BSEB class 9, 10 monthly exams

BSEB will conduct the monthly exam for classes 9 and 10 this month from September 25 to 27. The schedule for the exam has been uploaded by the board. Schools must ensure to prepare the results by October 4. A confidential agency will prepare the sets of questions and send them to the district education office from September 18 to 22. School principals will have to collect the question papers from the DEOs before September 23.